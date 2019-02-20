A preview of what you’ll hear at the Divas of Souls tribute

MILWAUKEE -- The soulful songs of divas performed by Milwaukee talent. Christopher Pipkins joins Real Milwaukee to talk about the Divas of Soul tribute concert that's coming up.

About Divas of Soul (website)

Christopher’s Project presents the Divas of Soul, a performance featuring the music of Sade, Anita Baker, Chaka Khan, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and many more! Enjoy a tribute show featuring local Milwaukee talent and honoring the music of divas!

About Christopher’s Project: Since its inception, Christopher’s Project has put together quite an impressive resume. The group has opened for national and legendary acts as diverse as the Temptations, George Benson, David Sanborn, The Supremes and Jennifer Holiday. They have also performed at corporate functions for Northwestern Mutual, S.C. Johnson, Quad Graphics and Time Warner.

The group is a repeat performer at some of Milwaukee’s annual festivals including Summerfest and Bastille Days. Christopher’s Project is lead by saxophonist Chris Pipkins, a three-peat winner at Showtime at the Apollo, a prestigious Theater in New York City that showcases the best of up-and-coming talent.