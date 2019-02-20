A recipe to get ‘egg-cited about:’ A tasty breakfast you make in minutes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's the most important meal of the day -- so make sure it's great! Chef Feker joins Real Milwaukee with an easy breakfast he called the divorced omelette.

Ingredients

● 2 eggs

● 1 cup baby spinach leaves, torn

● 2 slices of your favorite ham, cut into strips

● 1 tablespoon queso fresco, grated

● ¼ teaspoon onion, cut into strips

● 1 clove of garlic, chopped

● salt & pepper to taste

Directions

1. In a bowl, beat the eggs

2. Stir in the baby spinach, ham, cheese, salt and pepper

3. Meanwhile, in a small skillet coated in olive oil over medium heat, cook the onions and garlic until tender

4. Add egg mixture and form an omelette and let cook until partially set

5. Add cheese to the center, flip with a spatula, and continue cooking for another 2 - 3 minutes

6. Cover and let rest for 1 minute

7. We serve it with rice, beans, and tortilla and top it with red and green sauce