Brewers in awe of new spring training facilities: ‘It is like someone just dropped this from outer space’

MARYVALE, Ariz. -- As the Milwaukee Brewers get ready for a new season down in Arizona, they bring back a team very close to the one that was one win away from the World Series. But that does not mean there isn't a lot of "new-ness" at spring training this year. All you have to do is look around at the renovations made to what is now American Family Fields of Phoenix.

"Right up there with the terms of the best $60 million plus ever spent -- and I'm actually speechless. And as accustomed as I am to be being speechless, it is like someone just dropped this from outer space," said Brewers owner Mark Attanasio.

"It just shows how much they care about the team and the focus on getting better as a team and all the facilities that we have now. So you know, it's nice to have," said Brewers pitcher Zach Davies.

"It's awesome. It just helps us as players. We have everything at our fingertips -- we just have to utilize it," said Brewers outfielder Ben Gamel.

"You might lose some guys. I feel like you go some days without seeing some people if you're not in the same room at the same time," said Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich. "But it really is great. It's spread out. There's a lot of room. There's a lot things that we have here now that we didn't in the past -- and it's going to help our organization going forward."