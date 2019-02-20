‘Delicious:’ Nothing Bundt Cakes has expanded to locations across the country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX POINT -- Delicious cakes made with fresh ingredients that are readily available. That's the foundation of "Nothing Bundt Cakes." Kasey spent the morning at their brand new Fox Point location -- where she got a taste of the menu.

About Nothing Bundt Cakes (website)

To find the perfect recipe, you first need the perfect ingredients. And that's what our founders Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz were for each other. In 1997, they joined forces, or better yet kitchens, to help make cakes to entertain their friends and family. The cakes they made were delicious, unlike anything anyone had tasted. As a result, their friends and family asked them to entertain more and more.

They quickly realized this side project of theirs could be something more. There was a gap in the world for delicious cakes, readily available, that didn't compromise on their ingredients. Real eggs, butter and cream cheese; nothing was too good to achieve perfection. And perfection are those decadent, slowly melting bites, we all know and love.

