Winter weather advisory issued for most of SE Wisconsin until 6 p.m.

Driver seriously injured in collision with semi on 151 in Dodge County

Posted 5:19 pm, February 20, 2019, by

Wisconsin State Patrol

DODGE COUNTY — A driver was seriously injured when his vehicle was involved with a collision with a semi in Dodge County Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 20.

Wisconsin State Patrol officials said around 12:30 p.m., the semi headed south on U.S. Highway 151 was struck by a vehicle crossing at County Highway C. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital in Madison.

It didn’t appear the driver of the semi was seriously hurt.

Highway 151 northbound and southbound was blocked as a result of the crash and subsequent investigation.

The scene was cleared by 5 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.