Driver seriously injured in collision with semi on 151 in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — A driver was seriously injured when his vehicle was involved with a collision with a semi in Dodge County Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 20.

Wisconsin State Patrol officials said around 12:30 p.m., the semi headed south on U.S. Highway 151 was struck by a vehicle crossing at County Highway C. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital in Madison.

It didn’t appear the driver of the semi was seriously hurt.

Highway 151 northbound and southbound was blocked as a result of the crash and subsequent investigation.

The scene was cleared by 5 p.m.