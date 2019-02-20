× Gov. Evers: Wisconsin will join lawsuit challenging border declaration if it ‘makes a difference’

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers says Wisconsin will join a multistate lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration to pay for a U.S.-Mexico border wall if doing so “makes a difference.”

The Democratic Evers told reporters Wednesday that he was discussing Wisconsin’s potential involvement with other states. California brought the lawsuit on Monday and was joined by 15 other states.

Evers says the issues involved “certainly takes it over the top in terms of engaging.” But he hasn’t committed to having Wisconsin get involved, saying he wants to determine if the “time and energy” involved is worth it.

Wisconsin’s Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul condemned President Trump’s declaration this week, but stopped short of saying the state will join the legal action.