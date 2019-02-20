× Governor Evers ‘confident’ Milwaukee will host DNC in 2020

MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he is “confident” that Milwaukee will beat out Houston and Miami and win the bid to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

The three cities are finalists for the convention , an event that could funnel millions of dollars into the local economy and put them at the center of the political world for one week next summer.

Evers tells reporters Wednesday that the competition with the other cities is “fierce” but he thinks Milwaukee will prevail because it’s in the Midwest and that is “advantageous to the Democratic Party.”

Evers says, “We’ve been working diligently to provide the information they need in order to make the decision so they choose Milwaukee.”

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez is expected to decide by the end of the month.