‘Hands-on exhibits:’ Explore Discovery World, check out some of the new exhibits

Posted 10:11 am, February 20, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Discovery World -- where he explored the museum and checked out some of their new exhibits.

About Discovery World (website)

Discovery World is Milwaukee’s premier, non-profit science and technology center for the whole family.

Our 120,000 sq. ft. center offers fun and educational experiences and features interactive exhibits, the Reiman Aquarium, educational labs and programs, and other exciting activities.

Our unique, hands-on exhibits and programs focus on two areas – technology and freshwater sciences. We have eight learning labs that alone comprise of more than 10,000 sq. ft. of space! We also offer our award-winning Summer Camp, Boy Scout and Girl Scout programs, community partnership programs, and learning experiences aboard Discovery World’s tall ship (and Wisconsin’s Flagship) the Sailing Vessel (S/V) Denis Sullivan.

We want to light the spark of curiosity in your kids. We want to inspire them to become the next generation of engineers, designers, scientists, innovators, community leaders, and makers. We want you and your family to explore, learn, create, and have fun.

Discovery World is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Your gift is tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

