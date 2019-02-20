‘Hands-on exhibits:’ Explore Discovery World, check out some of the new exhibits

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Discovery World -- where he explored the museum and checked out some of their new exhibits.

About Discovery World (website)

Our 120,000 sq. ft. center offers fun and educational experiences and features interactive exhibits, the Reiman Aquarium, educational labs and programs, and other exciting activities.

Our unique, hands-on exhibits and programs focus on two areas – technology and freshwater sciences. We have eight learning labs that alone comprise of more than 10,000 sq. ft. of space! We also offer our award-winning Summer Camp, Boy Scout and Girl Scout programs, community partnership programs, and learning experiences aboard Discovery World’s tall ship (and Wisconsin’s Flagship) the Sailing Vessel (S/V) Denis Sullivan.

We want to light the spark of curiosity in your kids. We want to inspire them to become the next generation of engineers, designers, scientists, innovators, community leaders, and makers. We want you and your family to explore, learn, create, and have fun.