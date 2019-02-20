‘It just takes time:’ Brewers look forward to nurturing pitcher-catcher relationship with Yasmani Grandal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYVALE, Ariz. -- Yasmani Grandal was the big acquisition for the Milwaukee Brewers during the off-season. Now, spring training will be about building relationships for him and the team's pitchers.

"The pitcher-catcher relationship is all about comfortability -- and knowing how each other thinks -- and we go through an at-bat. So it's all about you getting on the same frequency basically," said Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes.

"He has the knowledge to how to go about hitters and just how to run the game and it's awesome just to get to know him and really pick his brain out," said Brewers reliever Josh Hader.

"Pitching includes the catcher," said Brewers pitcher Zach Davies. "He's in on every pitch, just like, as a pitcher ,you throw every pitch. So his success kind of comes with our success too -- so he cares about it just as much as we do."

"It's more than just catching guys," said Brewers manager Craig Counsell. "It's getting to know guys and kind of how they react to everything and the feedback and what they like and what they don't like. It just takes time."

The most important thing of course with the relationships that they build -- the wins that might come from it.