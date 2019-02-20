Jefferson County officials respond to multi-vehicle crash on Highway 26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY -- Jefferson County officials are responding to a multi-vehicle crash just south of Watertown on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

It happened on State Highway 26 northbound near Ebenezer Road.

All lanes have been blocked as officials respond to the crash.

Alternate Route: I94 EB to STH 26 NB traffic: take STH 89 NB to STH 19 EB. I94 WB to STH 26 NB traffic: take STH 67 NB to STH 16 WB.

