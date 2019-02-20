Monitor closings, cancellations and delays in southeast Wisconsin
Winter weather advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin until Wednesday evening

Jefferson County officials respond to multi-vehicle crash on Highway 26

Posted 3:20 pm, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:55PM, February 20, 2019

JEFFERSON COUNTY -- Jefferson County officials are responding to a multi-vehicle crash just south of Watertown on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

It happened on State Highway 26 northbound near Ebenezer Road.

All lanes have been blocked as officials respond to the crash.

Alternate Route: I94 EB to STH 26 NB traffic: take STH 89 NB to STH 19 EB.  I94 WB to STH 26 NB traffic: take STH 67 NB to STH 16 WB.

This is a developing story.

