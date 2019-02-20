Monitor closings, cancellations and delays in southeast Wisconsin
Winter weather advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin until Wednesday evening

Police seek 37-year-old missing Milwaukee man who may be armed with gun

Posted 1:58 pm, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 02:03PM, February 20, 2019

Christopher Greer

MILWAUKEE — Police are looking to find a missing man from Milwaukee who may be armed with a gun. Officials say 37-year-old Christopher Greer was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 17 near 24th and Chambers Street in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee police describe Greer as standing 5’8″ tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket with “CHRAQ” on the back and “Fathead” on the front, and a white T-shirt. Greer also wears glasses.

Officials say Greer made suicidal statements and he is possibly armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact MPD’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.