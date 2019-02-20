Police seek 37-year-old missing Milwaukee man who may be armed with gun

MILWAUKEE — Police are looking to find a missing man from Milwaukee who may be armed with a gun. Officials say 37-year-old Christopher Greer was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 17 near 24th and Chambers Street in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee police describe Greer as standing 5’8″ tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket with “CHRAQ” on the back and “Fathead” on the front, and a white T-shirt. Greer also wears glasses.

Officials say Greer made suicidal statements and he is possibly armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact MPD’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.