Neighbors, Red Cross rally around survivors of triple-fatal house fire in Waukesha

WAUKESHA -- Questions remain after a house fire killed three people in Waukesha on Tuesday, Feb. 19. For people living nearby, there are still many, many prayers.

"I woke up with my dog barking. I looked outside the window and it was all illuminated in red. I thought it was my house, honestly," said Samuel Guzman, lives nearby.

Samuel Guzman, 15, lives right across the street from the scene of the triple-fatal house fire. At around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, the home near Arcadian Avenue and Sultan Street went up in flames.

An 80-year-old woman and 9-year-old boy were rescued, bu tan adult and two children died in the fire.

"They were really brave for coming out and putting water, not knowing if something was going to explode or not," said Guzman.

A deputy trying to locate the three people still trapped inside suffered first degree burns. Described as an inferno by neighbors, roads were blocked off for nearly 12 hours as investigators combed through the rubble.

A spokeswoman for the American Red Cross tells FOX6 News, the organization is providing housing and immediate needs for the four people displaced by the blaze. The Red Cross says the home was shared by two separate families.

"Hopefully in the days ahead, there will be more information on this particular disaster," said Paul Lucy, American Red Cross.

Paul Lucy is a member of the Red Cross' disaster response team. He met with those impacted late Tuesday night, and mourns for the three dead.

"When you are talking about a father and minor child, it is -- as a father myself -- it is very sobering," Lucy said.

The focus now is getting the survivors shelter, food and counseling.

"We have a care and counseling team that will be in touch with the family in the days to come," said Lucy.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is taking the lead on this investigation.

Meantime, a GoFundMe page has been created to help the victims.