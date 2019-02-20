× Police source: Chicago detectives are seeking Jussie Smollett’s financial records

CHICAGO — Chicago detectives investigating an alleged attack on Jussie Smollett are working to obtain the actor’s financial records, a high-ranking police source said Wednesday.

Investigators have also sought to ask Smollett additional questions about the attack he reported on January 29. Smollett’s attorneys have not indicated when their client will be available to talk to police.

Smollett told authorities that two men attacked him, putting a rope around his neck and pouring an unknown chemical substance on him.

Smollett denies playing a role in his attack, according to a statement from his attorneys.

In a statement, 20th Century Fox Television, which produces the series “Empire” on which Smollett appears, and Fox Entertainment expressed support for the actor Wednesday.

“Jussie Smollett continues to be a consummate professional on set and as we have previously stated, he is not being written out of the show,” the statement said.

Two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation have told CNN that police believe Smollett paid two brothers to orchestrate an assault on him.

The brothers, who were arrested and released in connection with the attack, met Tuesday with police and prosecutors at a Chicago courthouse, Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said. The county’s top prosecutor, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, has recused herself from the investigation, according to a spokeswoman from her office.

The men — whom attorney Gloria Schmidt identified as Olabinjo Osundairo and Abimbola Osundairo — were arrested February 13 but released without charges Friday after Chicago police cited the discovery of “new evidence.” The two are no longer suspects at this time, Chicago police have said.