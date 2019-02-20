Ramone Jones on the run, now charged in fatal stabbing of Jamie Wilson

MILWAUKEE — Ramone Jones is now charged in connection with the stabbing death of Jamie Wilson near 70th and Fiebrantz on Feb. 5. Jones is not in custody — and an arrest warrant has been issued for him.

Jones, 42, faces the following criminal charges:

First degree intentional homicide

First degree recklessly endangering safety

Battery (misdemeanor)

Intentionally point firearm at person (2 counts)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2 counts)

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were called to a residence near 70th and Fiebrantz on Jan. 30 for a “shots fired” call. When officers arrived on the scene they found “the front main interior door was off of the hinges and leaning against the door frame and exterior door.” The officer heard yelling inside the residence — and found Jones standing in an area between the kitchen and dining room. The officer also “saw a spent casing on the floor in the dining room. Other officers located a hole in the floor.” The residence was then searched and “a Taurus 9mm handgun was found inside of a hallway vent.”

On Feb. 4, police interviewed a woman in regard to the incident on Jan. 30. The woman told police Jones is Jamie Wilson’s boyfriend and that he “lives there, but he does not pay bills.” The woman police authorities on Jan. 30, Jones knocked in the front door to the residence and asked where Jamie was. He “then fired a gun he had and he shot the floor.” The complaint says “Jones then stated that he would kill her, Jamie, and Jamie’s daughter if they let the police know he had a gun.”

On Feb. 4, Wilson also talked with police and indicated Jones battered her on Jan. 29. She indicated Jones “punched and kicked” her numerous times. She told authorities she suffered pain and bruising all over her body as a result of this incident.

On Feb. 5, officers were dispatched to the residents near 70th and Fiebrantz once again — this time for a battery/cutting complaint. The complaint says a “child then came out of the garage and said that her mother had been stabbed and she was lying on the garage floor.” Despite life-saving attempts, Wilson was declared deceased.

The complaint indicates police interviewed a woman who was at the residence when Jones entered the home on Feb. 5. The woman said Wilson had kicked Jones out of the house because he “was repeatedly kitting her and threatening her.” On Feb. 5, Jones returned to the home with a gun, the complaint says. The woman said she saw Jones shooting the gun two times. She then saw Jones go to the bathroom where Wilson was taking a shower. The complaint said “he began to kick the door” and Jones was eventually able to get inside. Moments later, the complaint says Jones “came out of the bathroom, went into the kitchen, got a knife, and returned to the bathroom.” The woman told police Jones stabbed Wilson and left the house. The woman then helped Wilson to the bedroom. The complaint says Wilson “couldn’t breath and Jamie then wandered to the garage where she passed out.”

Again, Jones is not in police custody. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Milwaukee police describe him as a male, black, 5’7″ tall, about 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you have information that could help Milwaukee police locate Jones, you are urged to call 414-935-7360.

Meanwhile, Jamie Wilson’s family set up a GoFundMe.com account to raise money for her children. CLICK HERE to access that account.