‘Show that appreciation:’ Business creates commemorative plaques for police officers

MENOMONEE FALLS -- It's been two weeks since Milwaukee Police Office Matthew Rittner died in the line of duty. Many businesses have held fundraisers in his honor. Now, one business hopes to honor him permanently.

Like many others in Milwaukee, Jodi and Jim Braun felt the need to do something after hearing about the loss of another Milwaukee police officer.

"It's so sad to see what's going on, and they're just trying to keep the community safe," said Jodi Braun, Quality Rubber Stamp owner.

They're business, Quality Rubber Stamp Company, has given back before -- making plaques so businesses can show their support for veterans.

"That's been a huge success, and we actually just gave a huge donation to the American Legion," said Braun.

So Jodi decided to design a similar plaque showing support for police officers.

"Basically, what I do is I worked my magic, and I get it engraved," said Braun.

The idea behind a plaque is that it shows lasting support.

"Stuff happens in the news, and you see it right away, but six months down the road, they need to know that they're appreciated. That's how this is going to show that appreciation," said Braun.

Hoping a simple thank you can make a difference.

"Our police officers in Milwaukee are appreciated. No matter where they are, what they are doing," said Braun.

Proceeds from the sale of the plaques will be donated to the Milwaukee Police Association's Fallen Heroes Fund.