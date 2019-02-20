MPD arrests Terron Clayborn, accused in hit-and-run crash that killed DPW worker

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News they have arrested Terron Clayborn on Wednesday morning, Feb. 20.

Clayborn is the man charged in connection with the death of Milwaukee Department of Public Works employee Bryan Rodriguez near 17th and Vine on Friday, Feb. 8. Clayborn faces one count of hit-and-run involving death and one count of knowingly operating while suspended, causing death.

Police say Clayborn was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Rodriguez was filling potholes near 17th and Vine last Friday morning when a car slammed into him and into the back of a DPW truck. The complaint indicates Clayborn and a woman who was a passenger in the car, both fled the scene after the wreck. Rodriguez was rushed to a hospital — and later died from his injuries. The female passenger was also taken into custody after the wreck.

According to the criminal complaint, one witness told police she was driving northbound on N. 17th St. when she noticed a DPW truck with yellow flashing lights ahead. She told police she moved over to pass the truck — but “noticed that the vehicle behind her was not merging over.” The woman told police “as she was passing the city truck, she heard screeching of tires coming from the vehicle to her right and saw this vehicle hit the city truck.” The witness identified Clayborn and the female passenger from a photo array.

The complaint says the female passenger spoke in-depth with police about what happened. She indicated Clayborn was her boyfriend — and was driving when the crash occurred. The woman said Clayborn was driving north on N. 17th St. and “she was looking at her phone, when she suddenly felt the car swerve and saw a yellow city truck stopped in the road directly in front of them.” The woman indicated “she shouted to the defendant to try to get him to turn but that it was too late.” They crashed into Rodriguez and the DPW truck.

Clayborn is not yet scheduled to appear in court.