‘We have high expectations:’ Brewers aim for the next level, the World Series

MARYVALE, Ariz. -- In 2018, the Milwaukee Brewers won the central division and had the National League MVP. But the team came a game short of making the World Series. The success may have surprised some people. But that will not be the case this season.

"We have high expectations," said Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich. "But expectations are a good thing. It's an expectation to win -- and we have that same expectation in here. Nobody is shying away from that fact. It's about embracing it and doing what you have to do to get back to that point."

"That's what you shoot for. So we have earned that and now we are the defending NL Central Champs and the NL Central is going to be no joke this year," said Brewers infielder Travis Shaw. "St. Louis is going to be really good. The Cubs are the Cubs. The Reds are getting better. The Pirates -- great pitching staff. There's no slouch in our division. We know it's going to be tough, tough road ahead of us. But I think everybody here is looking forward to the challenge."

"We are going to score some runs and I think that's kind of how this team is built. Go out there and score some runs and get that bullpen into the game and do their thing," said Brewers infielder Mike Moustakas.

Come spring training next year, the Brewers are hoping that it's a World Series trophy that is being featured in the lobby.