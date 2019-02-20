× ‘Weaving through traffic:’ Burlington woman arrested for OWI with child in vehicle

RACINE COUNTY — A Burlington woman, 33, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 19 for OWI, second offense with a 5-year-old child in the vehicle, not restrained. The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. in the Town of Norway.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, they received a reckless driving complaint about a white pickup truck swerving all over the road on State Highway 36 approaching State Highway 164.

A Racine deputy spotted the truck near State Highway 11 and State Highway 36. He observed the truck weaving through traffic — at one point causing another motorist to brake to avoid a collision.

Officials say the deputy activated his emergency lights and siren to stop the vehicle. That’s then the driver of the truck braked hard, then accelerated rapidly and again braked, causing the truck to fishtail. The truck slid into the snow-covered center median sideways and then rocked up onto two tires.

Officials say the truck fell back onto all four tires and came to a stop partially blocking traffic on the opposite side of STH 36. The driver then rapidly accelerated, driving across oncoming traffic, narrowly avoiding yet another collision with multiple oncoming vehicles — forcing them to brake and swerve. The truck stopped on the opposite shoulder of STH 36 now facing northbound.

The deputy then made contact with the driver. The driver also had a 5-year-old child in the truck — who was seated in a child seat but was not buckled into the seat.

The driver submitted to field sobriety tests — which indicated that she was impaired.

The driver was arrested for the following: Second degree reckless endangering safety, operating after revocation (OWI related), 2nd offense operating while intoxicated with a child under the age of 16 in the vehicle, and 2 counts of bail jumping.

She is being held at Racine County Jail on $5750 cash bond. She was also issued several traffic citations.