‘You know the drill:’ Kansas police take to Twitter to discourage people from driving in snow

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Police in Lawrence, Kansas enjoy their job. But when it comes to doing their job when it’s snowing outside, things get a bit… different.

The winter storm blasting their Kansas late Tuesday into Wednesday prompted a series of somewhat humorous tweets from the department. The text reads as follows:

“It’s snowing again. You know the drill. We say roads are getting slick, tell you to stay home, most of you do, some of you can’t, some of you like to slide around to pick up Cheetos at the gas station. It is what it is.”

A short time later, there was this with the picture below…

“Two less bags of Cheetos to be purchased. You see, what had happened was, someone didn’t allow enough stopping distance.”

And later…