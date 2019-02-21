‘A little frustrating:’ Rain in Maryvale means adjustments to Brewers’ spring training workout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYVALE, Ariz. -- Miller Park has something they don't at the Maryvale spring training site -- a roof. The Milwaukee Brewers could have used a roof on Thursday, Feb. 21 -- because the skies opened up over typically sunny Arizona.

"It is a little frustrating because, you know, it never rains in Arizona. So you want to get out there and get your work in," said Brewers pitcher Josh Tomlin. "So I think with this new facility and all the cages around, it's easy to get your work done even if it's raining outside. But you definitely want to have sunny days and warmer days so you can get your work in and get ready for the season."

"Pitchers need to stay on schedule," said Brewers infielder Travis Shaw. "It's harder to do live BPs. But we can still get our work in. We hit the cage and guys can do some recovery stuff today or get what they need to get done in the weight room. So it's not a completely wasted day."

"You know, you can't do as much on the field and there's a lot of batting practice going on, pitchers fielding practice, infielders trying to hit the ball and take ground balls and get our work in," said Brewers pitcher Chase Anderson. "But I know Counsell and Murphy and Eddie will try and get something going to some more done because we want to still be productive."

"It's upsetting we aren't getting on the field and what we're going to get done," said Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes. "But fortunate enough, we haven't started games yet. I think what's more important is to get on the field; get used to each other on the field. But as far as today goes, maybe get a workout in or throw in the cages. We will see what happens."

The team does get workouts in on a day like this. But it also calls for meetings -- and that helps the coaches and the players get on the same page as they move forward.