FRANKLIN -- Celebrate Fat Tuesday early! Jessica Hoover, the executive director of the Wisconsin Bakers Association, and Joey Carioti, a baker at Cranky Al's Bakery, join FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the first Paczki Preview Party.

The Wisconsin Bakers Association will host the first Paczki Preview Party at the Polish Center of Wisconsin in Franklin on Saturday, Feb. 23.