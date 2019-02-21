LIVE: Gov. Tony Evers makes announcement about healthcare initiatives in his upcoming budget

‘Delicious combination:’ There’s just one week before ‘Phobruary’ comes to an end

Posted 9:41 am, February 21, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- There's just one week left before 'Phobruary' comes to an end. It's all going down in Silver City. That's where Kasey spent the morning -- trying the traditional Vietnamese dish called "Pho."

So, what is Pho? (website)

It’s a soup native to Vietnam, common in Laos and Thailand, which delivers a complex combination of flavors that dance on the tongue’s taste buds. It combines noodles with a choice of thinly-sliced beef, chicken, vegetables or shrimp, and also offers a multitude of garnishes and fresh herbs to tailor the soup to individual preferences. These typically include Thai Basil, sprouts, cilantro, limes, jalapeño, sauces, peppers, and other items. This delicious combination of flavors will satisfy your hunger by the time you get to the bottom of the bowl.

