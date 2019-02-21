Don’t be duped! Some ‘health’ foods that aren’t all that healthy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Don't be fooled by savvy marketing and slick packaging. Registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life joins Real Milwaukee with some unhealthy foods disguised as good ones.

Cereal

• Adult 'Healthier' Cereals May Be Similar to Kid`s Sugary Cereals

• Sugary, processed cereal isn't your best breakfast bet, even if it claims to have added vitamins and minerals.

• Stick to high fiber, unsweetened, whole grain cereal instead.

Sushi

• Skip the sauces to avoid salt overload.

• Limit white rice, which spikes your blood sugar & leaves you sluggish & hungry.

• Opt for sushi wrapped in brown rice or seaweed only, and steer clear of rolls that are fried or contain creamy sauces.

Gluten-free Snacks

• Gluten-free does not necessarily mean cutting calories, low carb or 'better for you'.

Low Fat Salad Dressing

• Reduced fat versions may have more sugar, sodium and artificial flavors & preservatives

• Studies show that consuming vegetables with some healthy fat (think olive oil or avocado) can help your body better absorb vitamins and minerals.

• Make your own salad dressing at home using a few staple ingredients.

Bran & Blueberry Muffins

• Muffins or cupcakes? Bran and blueberry muffins pack hydrogenated oil, sugar and calories. Read labels.

• Stick to products made with whole grain, almond or coconut flour to lower carbohydrates. Better products often require to be made at home.

Veggie Chips

• Select real dehydrated vegetables chip, or made at home chips, not starchy puffs with veggie 'dust'.

• Most are made primarily form potato and/or corn starch, with powdered spinach.

• Often not much better than potato chips as far calories, fat, sodium and fiber.