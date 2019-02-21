Driver abandons puppy in cart outside Virginia grocery store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities in Virginia are asking for the public’s help identifying the person who abandoned a puppy in a cart outside a Chesterfield grocery store last week, according to WTVR.

Chesterfield Animal Services tweeted that someone left a German Shepherd puppy in a grocery cart near the entrance of Lidl around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 15.

“Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect vehicle, a white Nissan Rogue,” officials said.

Police are currently searching for the suspect and accepting tips.

