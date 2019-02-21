‘Enough business to go around:’ Manufacturing leaders, including Foxconn, explore advancements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Professionals in Wisconsin's manufacturing industry met on Thursday, Feb. 21 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Milwaukee to exchange and explore advancements in the field. In attendance at the conference were Governor Tony Evers and a Foxconn executive.

"There's a lot of buzz, and it's fun to see the excitement," said George Bureau, VP of consulting services for the Wisconsin Manufacturing Extension Partnership (WMEP). "Wisconsin manufacturing is a key driver of value and job creation in the state of Wisconsin -- one of the top three."

Foxconn Executive Bill Mitchell delivered the keynote address on Thursday.

"I think there's enough business to go around for everybody, and if we can come together with people who might be in a competitive space, and work together and learn from each other -- then we're all going to get better," Mitchell said.

Mitchell also encouraged companies to take off -- even if all the details are not squared away.

"We're flying the airplane and we're designing it and building it as we go -- because the demands are changing constantly. They're interchanging," Mitchell said.

Gov. Evers also spoke to the more than 500 people in attendance. He attributed continued economic success in Wisconsin in part to task force leaders from both sides of the aisle.

"The bottom line is, I'm confident that they will put together a long-term plan that will make it better for business to grow in this state," Evers said.

The theme of this year's conference was "Make It Happen." The daylong conference featured 18 breakout sessions in the following conference tracks: workforce excellence, improving productivity, leading for success, strategic growth, leveraging sustainability and industry 4.0/technology.

WMEP is a private, nonprofit committed to the growth of manufacturers in Wisconsin. CLICK HERE to learn more.