Find some of the best bartenders the Brew City has to offer all in 1 place, but where?

Posted 10:08 am, February 21, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- It's called the battle of the bartenders -- and it's happening Monday in Milwaukee. Pat McQuillan of Central Standard Craft Distillery and Michelle Hoff of Doc's Smokehouse join Real Milwaukee with a preview of the inaugural event.

An inaugural event is coming up February 25th at the Marcus Center for Performing Arts called 86'd: Battle of the Bartenders. It is a "Chopped" style event where Milwaukee's best bartenders will compete for cash prizes and be crowned Milwaukee's best bartenders! The four contestants will be working with mystery ingredients on a time limit to come up with a great-tasting cocktail.

Tickets to the event are $18 in advance or $25 at the door.  Those in attendance will get a welcome cocktail and parting gift.  Cocktails will also be for sale during the competition.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.