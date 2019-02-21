Find some of the best bartenders the Brew City has to offer all in 1 place, but where?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's called the battle of the bartenders -- and it's happening Monday in Milwaukee. Pat McQuillan of Central Standard Craft Distillery and Michelle Hoff of Doc's Smokehouse join Real Milwaukee with a preview of the inaugural event.

An inaugural event is coming up February 25th at the Marcus Center for Performing Arts called 86'd: Battle of the Bartenders. It is a "Chopped" style event where Milwaukee's best bartenders will compete for cash prizes and be crowned Milwaukee's best bartenders! The four contestants will be working with mystery ingredients on a time limit to come up with a great-tasting cocktail.

Tickets to the event are $18 in advance or $25 at the door. Those in attendance will get a welcome cocktail and parting gift. Cocktails will also be for sale during the competition.