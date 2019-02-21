Friend, fellow officer determined to honor Matthew Rittner: ‘He’s paid the ultimate sacrifice’

MILWAUKEE -- It's been two weeks since Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner was shot and killed on the city's south side. His brothers and sisters in blue are working to heal from the loss.

"Matthew has given his all. He's paid the ultimate sacrifice," said Officer Trevor DeBoer, Milwaukee Police Department.

It's never easy saying goodbye to an old friend.

"He's always strived to excel and do the best he can," DeBoer said.

Milwaukee Police Officer Trevor DeBoer worked alongside Officer Matthew Rittner in MPD's Specialized Patrol Division. DeBoer always admired Rittner's dedication.

"He never complained once," said DeBoer. "In a job you could complain about nonstop."

On Feb. 6 their unit was serving a warrant when gunfire erupted. Officer Rittner was shot and killed in the line of duty. DeBoer was nearby.

"It was one of those incidents. Something we have to get through," DeBoer said.

DeBoer cherishes one of their last interactions.

"I smiled at him, he pointed at me and gave his Matt Rittner giggle and big smile. That was our last conversation," said DeBoer.

DeBoer is now on a quest to honor his friend. He's organizing a fundraiser for the Rittner family.

"His family is our family as far as I'm concerned," said DeBoer.

DeBoer's wife, Shaunta, is helping with the outpouring of support.

"The community out here is amazing. Lots of donations coming in," said Shaunta.

A community backing a fallen officer whose legacy will live on.

"He's an inspiration to us all. If there were more Matts in the world, it would be a much better world," said DeBoer.

The unit where Rittner worked is taking it day by day. A fundraiser for the Rittner family will be held at Hyde Syte Tactics located in Hartland. The event takes place Saturday, Feb. 23 from 1-9 p.m.

