× Johnson Controls unveils Open Globe sculpture outside Fiserv Forum: ‘Fantastic partnership’

MILWAUKEE — The first-ever Johnson Controls Open Globe Sculpture was unveiled on Thursday, Feb. 21 outside Fiserv Forum’s Johnson Controls entrance on the northwest side of the arena.

The nine-foot-high by nine-foot-wide sculpture adorned with the Johnson Controls logo will be illuminated green after Bucks wins at Fiserv Forum.

A news release says the globe is made of four stainless steel hemispheres to become a 3D version of the Johnson Controls logo. The sculpture also includes a flexible lighting system that can be programmed to represent special Fiserv Forum events to reflect the beating pulse of the venue.

“It’s just a fantastic partnership — and we’ve been excited about this for about a year in the making — to get this open globe up and running,” said Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin.

The Johnson Controls Open Globe Sculpture was designed by Downstream of Portland, Oregon, with fabrication completed by The Metal Shop of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, and EDE of Chicago.