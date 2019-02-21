× Kenosha County officials seek answers after dog shot, killed in Town of Wheatland

KENOSHA COUNTY — Kenosha County officials are asking for the public’s help after a dog was shot and killed on private property in the Town of Wheatland.

It happened on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the dog was shot in the 8100 block of Highway O (368th Avenue) and died from its injuries.

Officials are looking for any information on this incident. If you have details, you’re asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.