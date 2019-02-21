× Mark your calendars: Shawn Mendes to perform at Fiserv Forum on June 25

MILWAUKEE — GRAMMY nominated, multi-platinum singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes will perform at Fiserv Forum with special guest Alessia Cara on Tuesday, June 25, as part of Shawn Mendes: The Tour.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, March 2, at 10 a.m. — and can be purchased at FiservForum.com.

The stop at Fiserv Forum on June 25 is one of 16 additional stops announced on Thursday, Feb. 21 for the arena and stadium tour beginning in March in support of his self-titled album.