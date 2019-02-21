Milwaukee man convicted of sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl sentenced to prison

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A Milwaukee man convicted of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl was sentenced to prison Thursday, Feb. 21.

Robert Evans, 42, was found guilty by a jury in December of 2018 — convicted on one count of first degree child sexual assault with a person under the age of 13.

In court on Thursday, Feb. 21, Evans was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison and 10 years extended supervision. He may have no unsupervised contact with children and was ordered to have no contact with the victim, her family or her residence.

Additionally, he must register as a sex offender.

The criminal complaint in this case was filed in late August of 2017. It said Evans “had fallen on hard times.” It went on to include graphic details that we could not share on air or online.