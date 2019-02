MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing 13-year-old girl.

Amara Jordan was last seen in the area of 64th and Hampton. She is described as 5’02”, 130 pounds, with braided black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket with pink fur around the hood, dark blue jeans, and lime green shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.