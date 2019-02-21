× Peter Tork of the Monkees dies at 77

Peter Tork, a member of the pop band the Monkees, died Thursday, Feb. 21 after a decade-long battle with tongue cancer, according to TMZ. He was 77.

The Monkees singer was diagnosed in 2009 with a rare cancer — adenoid cystic carcinoma.

Peter is survived by his wife, Pamela, and his three kids.