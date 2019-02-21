NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 01: Peter Tork of The Monkees performs live on stage at Town Hall on June 1, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)
Peter Tork of the Monkees dies at 77
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 01: Peter Tork of The Monkees performs live on stage at Town Hall on June 1, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)
Peter Tork, a member of the pop band the Monkees, died Thursday, Feb. 21 after a decade-long battle with tongue cancer, according to TMZ. He was 77.
The Monkees singer was diagnosed in 2009 with a rare cancer — adenoid cystic carcinoma.
Peter is survived by his wife, Pamela, and his three kids.
Promotional portrait of popular music and television group the Monkees, dressing in tuxedos and they as they sit in folding chair and look over their shoulders, early 1970s. From left, British musician and actor Davy Jones, and American musician and actors Mickey Dolenz, Peter Tork, and Michael Nesmith. The chairs are labeled with the band’s guitar-shaped logo and the name of each member. (Photo by NBC Television/Courtesy of Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 01: Mickey Dolenz (L) and Peter Tork of The Monkees perform live on stage at Town Hall on June 1, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)