Speaker Vos hopes Foxconn air permits aren't changed: 'I want Foxconn to be here'

MADISON — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he hopes that air permits granted to electronics giant Foxconn Technology Group aren’t tightened by Gov. Tony Evers.

Vos is a strong advocate for the Foxconn project that is located in his southeastern Wisconsin legislative district. Evers has been critical of Foxconn and said that he is ordering a review of air permits granted by his predecessor Gov. Scott Walker.

Vos spoke about Foxconn during a WisPolitics.com luncheon Thursday. He says, “I want Foxconn to be here” and the state should send that message that it is “damn happy” to have the company.

Foxconn has been changing its plans for what will be made at the facility, while sticking to its promises to employ up to 13,000 people.