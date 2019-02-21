× Speaker Vos: ‘Too early to tell’ whether lawmakers will attempt override of Gov. Evers’ tax veto

MADISON — Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says it’s “too early to tell” if lawmakers will attempt an override of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ veto of a GOP middle class income tax cut bill.

Evers vetoed the bill Wednesday, Feb. 20, and Republicans don’t have enough votes to override it.

Evers objected to Republicans relying on budget reserves and future revenue growth to pay for the tax cut.

Vos said Thursday at a Wispolitics.com luncheon that he didn’t think Evers was serious with the proposal. Vos says not enough attention has been paid to the fact that Evers does not identify funding for about half of his proposed income tax cut.

Evers wants to all-but eliminate a manufacturing tax credit, a program Republicans support.

Vos says it’s also too early to tell whether the Legislature will ultimately agree on an income tax cut that Evers will sign.