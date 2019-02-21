× State Fair reveals 3 Main Stage acts including REO Speedwagon, Jeff Dunham and The Commodores

WEST ALLIS — Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Thursday, Feb. 21 three additional acts for the Main Stage during this year’s fair.

Rock icons REO Speedwagon will headline the Main Stage on opening night of the Fair, Thursday, Aug. 1. Night Ranger will open the 7:30 p.m. show, performing rock classics such as “Sentimental Street” and the smash power ballad “Sister Christian.” All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $39 and $29.

Ventriloquist and comedian Jeff Dunham will bring the laughs to the Main Stage on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $49 and $39.

Funk/soul legends The Isley Brothers and The Commodores will perform at the Main Stage on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m. The Isley Brothers first found success in 1959 with “Shout” and continued to climb the charts with hits “Twist and Shout,” “This Old Heart (Is Weak for You)” and the No. 1 single “It’s Your Thing.” All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $49, $39 and $29.

Tickets for all shows go ON SALE Friday, March 1 at 9 a.m. at WiStateFair.com and the State Fair Ticket Office. Print-at-home and mail-order options are available online, and service fees will apply. The Ticket Office is located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave. in West Allis and is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All Main Stage tickets INCLUDE FAIR ADMISSION when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

