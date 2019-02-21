Stolen handgun, drugs — including heroin, crack and weed — found during Racine traffic stop

RACINE — Two people were arrested after heroin, crack cocaine and marijuana was found inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Racine. It happened on Thursday, Feb. 21.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says shortly after 12 p.m, a vehicle was stopped on I-94 near County Highway G for multiple traffic violations.

Officials say an investigation led to the discovery of the following:

26.2 grams of heroin (49 individual bags)

6.6 grams of crack cocaine (24 individual bags)

5.1 grams of marijuana (2 individual bags)

Loaded semiautomatic handgun — reported stolen out of Kenosha

Digital scale

2 cellphones

The driver and passenger were both from Illinois. Each was arrested on several drug charges.

This drug bust is one of two in Racine on Thursday. Another traffic stop seized nearly 100 grams of crack cocaine near 21st and Memorial.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling released the following statement on the arrests:

“Both of tonight’s traffic stops and drug arrests are another unfortunate reminder of the true depth of the drug trade here in Racine County. Drugs, guns, violence and crime go hand in hand.”