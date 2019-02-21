× Traffic stop in Racine leads to seizure of 90+ grams of crack, handguns

RACINE — A traffic stop in Racine uncovered nearly 100 grams of crack cocaine on Thursday, Feb. 21.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was pulled over near 21st and Memorial around 12 p.m., for going 46 mph in a 30 mph zone.

The driver was identified as a 33-year-old Racine resident.

Inside the vehicle, a deputy located and seized 92.5 grams of crack cocaine, two loaded semi-automatic handguns, three digital scales, three cellphones and $4,679 in cash.

The 33-year-old was arrested for possession with intent to deliver cocaine, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was transported to the Racine County Jail being held on a $265,100 bond.