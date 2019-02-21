× Wisconsin GOP introduces $3.7M package to combat homelessness

MADISON — Assembly Republicans are introducing a package of legislation to combat homelessness.

The lawmakers announced the legislation during news conferences in Madison and Milwaukee on Thursday, Feb. 21.

The $3.7 million package contains eight bills. The measures would add $500,000 to a prevention program, create a new $300,000 program to direct the homeless into stable housing, add $500,000 to bolster grants for shelters and add $900,000 annually to a housing assistance program.

The bills would devote an additional $500,000 toward helping shelter families find work, create $300,000 in new grants to find permanent housing for homeless people, create a $500,000 loan program for renovating apartments into affordable housing, direct the state officials to create programs for homeless youth and add $250,000 to a skills enhancement program to help the poor get job training.

Senator Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee) released the following statement regarding GOP proposals aimed at addressing homelessness:

“I guess we are in a kinder, gentler time. The problem is that my Republican colleagues have been able to walk out of the doors of the Capitol and step over sleeping homeless residents for years. They stood silently by while the Walker administration ran homeless residents out of the Capitol basement, where they could escape the cold or extreme heat, at least during the business hours of the building. They were complicit in many of the policy decisions that have made it harder for Wisconsin residents to break the cycle of poverty. They have vigorously fought measures to add additional funding and initiatives that were brought up by me and my colleagues in finance motions and legislation offered over the years. “I am glad this is on their radar. However, I hope that real dollars, and not cosmetic funding proposals, will be what is proposed. We lag behind so many other states in the funding, programing and necessary legislative commitment to change homelessness in this state. I look forward to finding common ground and action on these issues.”

Rep. David Bowen (D-Milwaukee) released this statement:

“I am terribly disappointed in my Republican colleagues’ decision to hold their Milwaukee press conference on homelessness without speaking to or even inviting members of the Milwaukee Delegation or Black Caucus whose communities are deeply affected by this issue. Once again, Republicans have chosen to act unilaterally on a critical issue that should not be partisan rather than work with Democrats to truly solve the problems affecting the citizens of Wisconsin and Milwaukee. Homelessness is not a Republican or Democratic issue–it is a Wisconsin issue that needs to be effectively addressed by stakeholders on both sides of the aisle.”