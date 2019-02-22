1st documented otter sighting in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — The first documented otters have been spotted in downtown Milwaukee, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources confirms.

Shared on their Facebook page is a video of the little otters in downtown Milwaukee. They were captured on video on Monday, Feb. 18.

In the past, the DNR says otters have been spotted in northern Milwaukee County, around River Hills and south along the Root River Parkway.

According to the DNR, recent habitat restoration efforts by a wide variety of partners in Milwaukee County have resulted in increased water quality and increased habitat for fish, frogs, and crayfish, all of which are food sources for otter.

“While we can’t be sure if this is a group of bachelor otters or a family wandering through Milwaukee, it’s exciting to see these critters in a new place,” the DNR said.

