× Admirals earn point in OT loss to Monsters; final 3-2

CLEVELAND — Zac Dalpe scored twice, including the game-winner 16 seconds into overtime, as the Cleveland Monsters edged the Milwaukee Admirals 3-2 in the first of two weekend games at Quicken Loans Arena on Friday night.

Justin Kirkland and Yakov Trenin scored second period goals for the for the Admirals, who picked up points for the second time in three games as part of a seven-game road swing.

Kole Sherwood, who returned after a call-up to Monsters parent club Columbus, netted one of the two power play tallies (6:07, second) for Cleveland.

Kirkland got the scoring started right as the Admirals’ second power play of the night expired when he powered in from the left circle to lift in his sixth goal of the season at 3:23 mark of the second period.

At the 15:24 mark of the second, Trenin was sent in on a break off a pass by Anthony Richard from the neutral zone – Trenin kept the puck flat, deked and scored a forehand shot over the right shoulder of Monsters netminder Jean-Francois Berube for his 10th of the season to give the Admirals a 2-1 lead.

Dalpe tied the game at 2-2 and got the first of his two goals on the Monsters’ second power play chance of the night at 18:06 of the second period he took a dump-in off the back boards behind the goal and played it to the front, where it took a deflection and went into the back of the net with Admirals goalie Tom McCollum going the other way.

Berube made 23 saves on 25 Admirals shots, while McCollum turned aside 32 of 35 for Milwaukee.

The Monsters finished 2-for-2 on the power play against the third-rated penalty kill unit in the AHL. The Admirals were 0-for-2.

The teams will meet again in Cleveland on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT.