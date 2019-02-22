Arrest warrant issued for Byron Lathan, charged in August 2013 fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE — An arrest warrant has been issued for Byron Lathan who is now charged in connection with the August 2013 fatal shooting of 26-year-old Sheresa Moore at a Milwaukee gas station. Lathan, 29, faces the following criminal counts:

First degree reckless homicide, as a party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon

Possession of a firearm by a felon

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the Citgo gas station at Sherman and Capitol on the evening of Aug. 7, 2013 for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Moore on the ground near a gas pump — she was in and out of consciousness — and able to tell officers she did not know who did this and that an African-American male took her car. Moore later died from her injuries. The medical examiner indicated she died from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The complaint says investigators recovered a “silver .40 caliber Smith & Wesson RP fired cartridge casing” at the scene of the crime. They also reviewed surveillance video from the gas station’s external camera. The video shows Moore arrive in her car, park it at the gas pump and walk into the gas station. A short time later, she exited the gas station with several items in her hands. The complaint indicates a minute later, the suspect approached Moore. He “walks on a quick path towards the victim, who was near the rear passenger quarter of her car putting gas in her car.” As the suspect, Lathan, approached Moore, the complaint says she “appears to be talking to the suspect and does not appear to be making any threatening or aggressive movement.” After that, the complaint says Lathan pointed a firearm at the victim — and the “victim appears to almost immediately fall down to the ground consistent with being shot.” The surveillance video then showed the suspect then taking the gas pump out of the car, get keys from the victim and drive away in the victim’s car.

A couple of hours later (now Aug. 8), the complaint says Milwaukee police were dispatched to a car on fire. It was determined to be Sheresa Moore’s vehicle — which had been set on fire just blocks from the homicide scene. Investigators determined the cause of the fire was arson.

Again, an arrest warrant has been issued for Lathan. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is urged to call Milwaukee police.