Big smiles from the Brewers on picture day at spring training: ‘Cheeks hurt after a little bit’

MARYVALE, Ariz. -- Sometimes looks are more important than a personality. Friday, Feb. 22 was one of those days at Brewers spring training -- because it was picture day!

"Try and look the best that I can. Makes sure I don't look too bad. But it just kind of gets you ready for the season; make sure they last all year. There's no redos," said Brewers reliever Josh Hader.

"It's part of what you have to do. That's not my strong suit, picture day is not my strong suit. So you get that over with and kind of get on with your day," said Brewers catcher Erik Kratz.

"Cheeks hurt after a little bit, because I tend to smile in most of the pictures," said Brewers infielder Keston Hiura. "But it's cool to actually put on the uniform and be able to wear Milwaukee across your chest."

"There's always a little different things every year," said Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich. "That was the first time it's ever been a Santa hat. But yeah, it is what it is."

"I put the Santa hat on and went all Santa Claus on them and said, 'Ho, ho, ho,'" Hader said.

With picture day over, the team is one step closer to playing games. That starts on Saturday, when they are scheduled to take on the Cubs.