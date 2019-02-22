Celebrate National Margarita Day at Blue Bat Kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Blue Bat Kitchen and Tequilaria for National Margarita Day. They're offering drink specials -- including all day happy hour and prices all day. The first 100 people in the door will get a free mini rita.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Blue Bat Kitchen (website)

Blue Bat Kitchen finds inspiration in the energy and flavors of street food around the globe. We feature fresh, global street food in a relaxed and fun environment that pairs perfectly with Milwaukee’s very first Tequilaria. Over 160 Tequilas to try plus, Bowls, Handhelds, Snacks, Salads and more await!