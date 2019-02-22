‘Common sense:’ Officials urge drivers to take extra precautions during winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A snowy morning in Ozaukee County paired with high speeds led to a dangerous situation for Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputies earlier this month.

"It's usually been in bad weather, and it's a direct result of people not moving over and slowing down as the law requires," said Wisconsin State Trooper Vince Caruso.

Deputies were helping a driver who had spun out on I-43 near Port Washington Road when an oncoming vehicle struck their vehicle from behind.

"The reason I think it's happening a little bit more this year is we're having a lot more winter than we normally do," said Caruso.

It's not the first crash involving an emergency vehicle this season. In Juneau County, a driver slammed into a snow plow during whiteout conditions. A transport truck river saw the accident unfold.

"The SUV came up beside me, going about 70 miles an hour," said James Scott. "I knew the car was going to hit the plow and everything just... you lose train of thought at that point."

"From what I saw in the video, it looks like they were doing 30 or 40 miles per hour faster than that snow plow when they hit it," said Caruso.

With another wintry mix on the way as we head into the weekend, the Wisconsin State Patrol is asking you to slow down and move over.

"It's a common-sense law," said Caruso. "If they were standing on the side of the road, I guarantee they would move over."

An official from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said there have been four crashes involving its squads or deputies in the last 28 days.