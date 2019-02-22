Winter weather advisory for all of SE Wisconsin from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday

Corrections workers accused of smuggling goods to Green Bay inmates

Posted 5:43 pm, February 22, 2019, by

Green Bay Correctional

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Authorities say two women who were former employees of Green Bay Correctional Institution face possible felony charges on allegations they helped smuggle drugs, hand sanitizer and food to inmates in exchange for sex.

WBAY-TV reports that the Brown County Sheriff’s Office began investigating last month after receiving a sexual assault complaint from a third employee.

The sheriff’s office says the smuggling started with small things like sandwiches or chips but soon escalated to bringing in hand sanitizer and marijuana. The hand sanitizer was used for some kind of alcohol drink.

Officials say the two women worked closely with inmates in the prison’s canteen, making it easier to hide the illegal items.

