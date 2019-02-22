× Dewayne Veasy pleads no contest, sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison in fentanyl exposure case

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Dewayne Veasy on Friday, Feb. 22 to two-and-a-half years in prison and another three years of extended supervision. This, in connection with an incident in which a Waukesha County deputy had to be treated for exposure to fentanyl.

Prosecutors say a vehicle that Veasy and co-defendant Joshua Zayac were in was pulled over on I-94 on Feb. 26, 2018 after deviating from its lane. During a search of the vehicle, a deputy was exposed to white powder which later tested positive for fentanyl. Narcan had to be administered, and she had to be taken to the hospital.

Veasy faced three charges in the case including possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, and obstructing an officer. Veasy pleaded no contest on Friday to the obstruction charge — in exchange for the other two charges being dismissed and read into the court record.