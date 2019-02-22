Driver facing more charges after woman dies from injuries in Highway 145 crash

MILWAUKEE — A woman who was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash on WIS 145 near West Silver Spring Drive on Tuesday, Feb. 19, has died from her injuries. The driver, 21-year-old Tyshawn Combs, is now facing charges.

The crash happened just after 11:15 p.m. It ended with the vehicle nearly splitting in half.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was seriously hurt following the crash and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22.

A child was also taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Combs sustained non-life threatening injuries, was treated and taken into custody. He’s been charged with two counts of first-degree reckless injury, and two counts of operating with a suspended license, causing great bodily harm and one count of neglecting a child, causing great bodily harm.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating to determine the factors which contributed to this crash.