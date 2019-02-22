‘Everybody’s been antsy:’ Brewers ready to play 1st games of spring training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYVALE, Ariz. -- Just a few days ago, the Milwaukee Brewers full squad started spring training at Maryvale, Arizona. Now, there is a change to the camp's routine coming on Saturday, Feb. 23.

For the second day in a row, rain fell at American Family Fields of Phoenix. But the players were practicing in it just the same. That's because games start Saturday.

"Kind of hope the weather warms up a little bit. But it's something that, if the sun is shining and you're playing baseball, it's a good day," said Brewers catcher Erik Kratz.

"No, I think everybody has been waiting for this," said Brewers pitcher Zach Davies. "Everybody's been antsy to get back to games and to get ready for the season. We are thankful that it's coming quickly now that camp has started."

"It's exciting. Exciting to be able to work," said Brewers catcher Yasmani Grandal. "Exciting to actually being in a game and that atmosphere and seeing how different guys react. So for me, it's an exciting time."

"I don't think anybody is ready yet, just because we have been here for like three, four days already, wearing the cleats. So, it's alright. We have a month left, so just kind of pound it out and battle the soreness, it's a quick turnaround but that's the way it is," said Eric Thames.

The first game is against the Cubs on the road. Their first home game is at American Family Fields of Phoenix on Tuesday.