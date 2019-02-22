Franklin man accused of having inappropriate contact with 15-year-old girl

Traffic Alert: 2 Northbound lanes of I-41/94 are closed at HWY G due to emergency road repairs
Posted 3:04 pm, February 22, 2019, by , Updated at 03:40PM, February 22, 2019

Zachary Drabek

FRANKLIN — Zachary Drabek of Franklin is charged with second degree sexual assault of a child and stalking.

A news release from the Oak Creek Police Department indicates the charges are the result of an investigation that began with the report of inappropriate contact during an off-campus encounter between Drabek and the victim. Officials say Drabek was a volunteer bowling coach at Franklin High School — and the victim is a 15-year-old Franklin High School student.

Franklin police say they are working in cooperation with officials from the Franklin School District regarding this investigation. Also, the district has sent out a letter to parents of students who attend Franklin High School, advising them about the incident.

Officials say they are not aware of any additional victims at this time. However, they are encouraging any possible victims to contact the Franklin Police Department directly at 414-425-2522.

Drabek made his initial appearance in court on Friday, Feb. 22. Cash bond was sent at $5,000.  Drabek is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 28.

